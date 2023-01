RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Bill Misuraca, the Mayor of Ravena, the village is experiencing a large water main break on Main Street by True Value. The Mayor says that every user East of the river will experience water loss. Water is expected to be shut off at 12:30 p.m., according to Mayor Misuraca.

