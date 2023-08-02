MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Menands citizen notification system has released a statement saying that due to unforeseen circumstances, water may be shut off due to a water main break on Broadway near KFC. The Department of Public Works will be making repairs in the area.

Residents are asked to limit water usage for the day. The flow of water may be very low while the work is being completed.

Residents are asked to limit water usage to also maintain a safe level in the Village’s reservoirs. Anyone with questions is asked to call (518) 434-2927.