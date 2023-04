MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Village of Menands Citizen Notification System, there is a water main break on Van Rensselaer Boulevard. Residents of the area may experience low or no water pressure while the DPW repairs the break.

Once repairs are done, water may be cloudy or brownish. Residents are advised to run their faucets for approximately 15 minutes for the water to clear up. Anyone with questions may call (518) 434-2927.