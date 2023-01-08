MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Menands Citizen Notification System is reporting a water main break on Van Rensselaer Boulevard. Residents of the area may experience low or no water pressure.
DPW is on the scene starting the repair.
by: Michael Mahar
