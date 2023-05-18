COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pumping station failure has led to a water emergency and boil water notice in the town and village of Colonie. Officials with the Latham Water District said the failure took place at the Mohawk View Water Treatment Plant.

The pumping station failure means not enough water is being delivered to the water distribution system to maintain adequate pressure and guarantee water quality. As a result, the Latham Water District is minimizing water until further notice.

All water used for cooking or drinking should be boiled. All other water use should be reduced. A rolling boil of two minutes is sufficient. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The notice is in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink. Residents will then be noticed by the Latham Water District. Any questions should be directed to the Latham Water District at (518) 783-2750.