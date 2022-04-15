COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is currently a water main break in Cohoes. According to officials, the break is on Earl Lynn Court.

Officials said crews are currently on-site working on the incident. Earl Lynn Court will be closed until the water main break is repaired they said. Residents should use caution when driving in the area or find an alternate route.

Residents in the area may experience lower water pressure with discoloration, or no water until repairs are complete. Officials said discoloration of water is normal, and not harmful at this time. However, residents should avoid washing laundry until the water clears.