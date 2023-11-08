ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new video featuring a reimagined Albany International Airport was released on Wednesday. The video, produced by design consultants, will be aired during the November 8 public meeting regarding the Albany Airport Master Plan Update.

The video shows spacious passenger waiting areas that address concerns about space limitations. The revitalization project will also provide enhanced passenger amenities and more efficient passenger flow through security.

“Airports are gateways to their local communities and important economic engines for Upstate New York – we are doing all we can to ensure they are ready for the challenges of the 21st century,” Governor Hochul said. “This new rendering shows the exciting changes that are in store for the Albany International Airport and demonstrates the great progress we are making in modernizing our transportation infrastructure.”

Funding for the project comes from Governor Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Additional improvements include a new children’s play zone, upgraded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, sensory-friendly areas, and more.