ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Executive Dan McCoy gives an update on Albany County’s coronavirus response.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Watch Live: Executive McCoy gives Albany County coronavirus update
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Hurricane Delta; Plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Adirondack Thunder holds back start of season to January 15
- Increased foot traffic expected in Adirondacks over holiday weekend, hiking safety encouraged
- New York Lottery Take Five top-prize tickets sold in Clifton Park, Buffalo