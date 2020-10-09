Watch Live: Executive McCoy gives Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 3,135 positive cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 20 new positive cases since Wednesday.

“We’ve seen a similar story before, where clusters of high infection rates in New York City and downstate are followed by spikes upstate," said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. "We don’t need to sound the alarms yet, but we need to take this moment as a warning sign and look at our own data in Albany County: Nearly 150 new positive cases in just one week, the number of residents in the hospital more than doubled over three days, and the number of patients in the ICU is ticking up."