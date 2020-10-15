Executive Dan McCoy holds Albany County coronavirus briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Dan McCoy gives an update on Albany County’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
