ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul will be speaking Monday morning on the upcoming storm expected to hit New York. For much of the state, it’s been a fairly green winter most of the season. But for areas such as Buffalo, this winter has proved fatal.

Tuesday’s storm system is a developing nor’easter, expected to touch the coastline of New England. Governor Hochul will be speaking on the storm outside of the Department of Transportation Garage in Albany.

There’s a severe winter storm warning in effect from Monday at 5 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 a.m. in: