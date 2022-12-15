ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake Placid 2023 World University Games torch relay celebration will pass through Albany on Thursday morning. Governor Kathy Hochul will make an appearance at the event.

The torch relay celebration is a 15-stop tour that culminates in Lake Placid with the FISU Games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting. The celebration will be welcomed by state and local officials following a torch run, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The games are expected to bring together 1,500 collegiate athletes, ages 17-25, from 600 universities in 50 countries. The athletes will participate in all kinds of winter sports, ranging from alpine skiing to figure skating.

Highlights from the event can be seen above. It lasted about 40 minutes.