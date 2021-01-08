WATCH: Gov. Cuomo with the latest on COVID in New York

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local shoppers will now enjoy the ease and convenience of online grocery ordering and curbside pickup with Hannaford's To Go service at the Delmar store on Delaware Avenue.

Hannaford To Go allows customers to shop online at Hannaford.com and order any item sold at the grocery store, including fresh groceries, household essentials, hot and cold foods and grab-and-go meal options. Hannaford associates assemble the order and have it ready for the customer to pick up in a designated curbside parking spot at the store on the selected date and time.