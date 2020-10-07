WATCH: Former Gov. George Pataki discusses the late Joseph Bruno

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki spoke with NEWS10 via Zoom about former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, who died late Tuesday at 91-years-old. “When the fighting got tough, I knew I could count on Joe Bruno,” Pataki said.

Pataki was governor from 1995 to 2006, and Bruno was Majority Leader from 1994 to 2008. They spent 12 years working to run the state together, and Pataki talks about Bruno’s legacy in the Capital Region and beyond.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former governor released the following statement:

“Libby and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our good friend Joe Bruno. Joe left his mark as the leader of the New York State Senate. For 12 years Joe Bruno was a tremendous partner in Albany as we tackled the tough problems to bring New York back from the brink of ruin. On issue after issue, Joe was an indispensable ally. From reforming our criminal justice system to keep violent criminals behind bars to jobs and economic development, Joe was a stalwart leader. The success of Global Foundries is a testament to our partnership and a huge part of Joe’s lasting legacy of advocacy for the Capital Region. In the best of times and the worst, I could always count on Joe to be forthright with his opinion. And while we didn’t always agree, Joe’s handshake was his bond and together we made a difference. Joe will be remembered for his leadership, wit, candor, grit in the face of adversity and his fierce advocacy for the Capital Region. Our deepest condolences to Kay and Joe’s children Joseph, Susan, Kenneth, Catherine.”

