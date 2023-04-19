VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting a railroad crossing reconstruction project. The project spans from Voorheesville to Duanesburg.

DPW will be reconstructing railroad grade crossings and installing new tracks for Norfolk Southern Railroad starting Monday, April 24. All work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 19.

Drivers should watch for road closures at these railroad crossings starting at 6 a.m. on the first day scheduled until construction is completed. Most sites are expected to be closed for three days. The roads will be open up to the constructions sites, said DPW. Signed detours will be in place.

Schedule

School Road/CR 208 in Voorheesville, crossing closed from April 24 to 26

Hennessy Road in Guilderland, crossing closed from April 24 to 26

Meadowdale Road/CR 202 in Guilderland, crossing closed May 1 to 3

Gardner Road in Guilderland, crossing closed May 1 to 3

Brandle Road in Guilderland, crossing closed May 2 to 4

Altamont Fairgrounds back driveway in Altamont, crossing closed May 2 to 5

Main Street in Altamont, crossing closed May 8 to 10

Bozie Hollow Road in Knox, crossing closed May 15 to 17

Schoharie Turnpike in Duanesburg, crossing closed May 15 to 17

Cole Road in Duanesburg, crossing closed May 16 to 19

This schedule may change, Residents can visit the Albany County DPW website for any future updates to the project.