WATCH: County Exec. McCoy holds daily briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - RoAnn Destito, New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner, announced the return of the cold-weather exercise program, Fitness at the Plaza. The free workout classes at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center will be conducted from 5-6 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from January 5 through March 25.

Health and safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 will require participants to preregister online for the workout classes and follow social distancing guidelines. Walk-ins will not be permitted to join the classes.