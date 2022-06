ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is scheduled to show body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting on Franklin Street on Monday morning. The press conference is set to start around 9:15 a.m.

According to police, the shooting happened after a suspect allegedly stabbed an officer during an arrest. Both the suspect and officer are in stable condition.

