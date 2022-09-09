ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An estimated 22 million Americans are in recovery from substance use disorder. “Recovery in the Park” is an annual celebration of those individuals, for the community at large. It will be held for the first time since 2019 this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington Park Lake House in Albany.

Organizers said there will be free food, a raffle, community resources, a photo booth, an ice cream truck, face painting, caricature drawings, a DJ, speakers, and Recovery Advocacy awards given at the event. Award winners include Rob Kent of the Office on National Drug Control Policy, State Senator Harckham – the Chairman of the Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Craig Stratton of the New York State Unified Court System, and Ashley Livingston – co-chair of Friends of Recovery Warren and Washington Counties. The awards ceremony will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m.

This is a free event open to the public. Sponsorship opportunities are available up to $5,000. Companies, organizations, or individuals wishing to contribute to the event by tabling or placing an ad in the program can call (518) 489-1929 and ask to speak with Erica or email Erica@scoalbany.com.