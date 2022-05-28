ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.

“I’m trying to go back to my pictures, see what I liked at Tulip Fest and dig them up, it’s a lot of fun,” said Meghan Mason.

People coming out in hopes of transforming their gardens into what the festival has to offer, “It’s awesome, I actually heard about this last year for the first time, I never knew this was a thing, until then, I couldn’t come last year, so I was looking forward to it this year,” she said.

While Mason came to the dig for the very first time, some people made their way back to the Capital Region for this event.

“We knew about the Tulip Festival and getting the bulbs afterward, and I have new gardens, so I decided the best way to fill those gardens was to head over here and get some of these bulbs. You can’t do better than this, and it’s fun,” said June Skiff.

Skiff used to live in Albany but now lives in Connecticut. Knowing what the park looks like during the festival, she’s excited to bring some of the renowned tulips back to New England.

“I have told so many people at home, I’m like, you wait till I get home with a car full of tulips and what I spent for it. Yeah, it’s fun, I can’t wait to show them,” she said.

The Tulip Dig costs $10 for each bag of 30 bulbs, with participants limited to four bags a person. Funding from this event directly benefits the Washington Park Conservancy.

“We work in really close partnership with the city, DGS, the city gardener just to ensure that the park just keeps looking this good for years and years to come,” said Jeff Crumpton, the conservatory’s board president.

Those bringing home bulbs are encouraged to plant them six inches into the ground as soon as possible, and leave the vegetation on. The tulip sale for already dug bulbs will continue Sunday at the park’s Lake House.