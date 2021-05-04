Washington Ave. Armory to allow J&J vaccine walk-ins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning May 5, the Washington Avenue Armory vaccine site will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all walk-ins. This is for all walk-in individuals ages 16 and older.

The clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For those who wish to schedule an appointment for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, you can do so on the State’s Am I Eligible website.



Free parking is available at the Elk Street NYS Employee parking lot. Follow the signs on Washington Avenue and Lark Street for parking. A CDTA Shuttle trolley is also available to and from the parking lot to the Vaccination Center.

While the vaccination process is underway, the vaccine site reminds people to continue following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding small and large gatherings.