ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warby Parker, an eyeglasses, sunglasses, and vision store, has set the opening date for its new location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The store will have its grand opening on Saturday, June 3.

Its was announced in February that Warby Parker would be opening a store in the Plaza. The store will offer eye exams, eyewear, contact lenses and more. This store will also have exclusive custom store artwork by Albany-based artist Caroline Corrigan.

“Our goal is to always meet our customers where they are, and we’re excited to continue expanding our retail presence in New York with our first store in the Albany area,” said Warby Parker Senior Vice President of Retail Sandy Gilsenan. “Stuyvesant Plaza is at the heart of the Albany community and we’re so happy to join this center and help make it more convenient for our Albany customers to access affordable, holistic vision care.”

This is Warby Parker’s 18th store in New York, but its first in upstate New York. The new location is located in Suite 23A, next to Josie’s Table.