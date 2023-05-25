ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WAMC’s longtime president and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock has announced his retirement. The media leader has headed the organization since 1981.

After over 40 years of growing WAMC into a network of 29 stations, the 81-year-old professor emeritus of the University at Albany believes it is time for new leadership to take charge. The organization’s Executive Committee of their Board of Trustees announced that they have named Stacey Rosenberry, Director of Operations and Engineering, as WAMC’s interim CEO.

Dorothy Reynolds, Chair of the WAMC Board of Trustees, said that “More than all the stations and all the programming, Alan built a community. He built it with a passion and an energy that was just boundless. While we are incredibly sorry to see him leave the leadership of WAMC, he has more than earned the right to step down and relax a bit. While Alan’s retirement is effective immediately, he has assured us he stands ready to continue to help in any way we might need his support.”

Dr. Chartock shared his thoughts on his retirement, saying “As I reflect on over 40 years of service to the creation and development of WAMC, I feel it is time for me to turn things over. This has been the journey of a lifetime and I have loved every minute, every challenge and every opportunity for growth this work has afforded me. But it’s time to let a new crop of leaders take the helm and I have every confidence that the Board and staff will more than rise to the occasion.”

WAMC said they are currently planning an official celebration to honor Dr. Chartock’s work.