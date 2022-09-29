COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The bright flowers symbolic of the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease will adorn The Crossings of Colonie on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony—a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

The Promise Garden ceremony, with its flowers of blue, purple, yellow, and orange representing surviving family members, caregivers, and supporters will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the two-mile walk. So far, 808 participants representing 152 teams have committed to the walk that has a goal of raising $315,300 to fight the disease.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease—a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Organizers will implement safety protocols for the event, including social distancing, face masks, and no-contact registration. Hand-sanitizing stations also will be available.

To register and receive updates, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website. The Crossings of Colonie is located at 580 Albany Shaker Road.