ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, hosted by The Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, will take place Saturday at Siena College. Participants can check in at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. The walk will start following the ceremony.

During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color symbolizing their personal connection to the disease. The walk is a mission-focused experience showing solidarity against the disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 6 million Americans 65 or older live with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 New Yorkers. Over 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“This Walk means so much to the community – to those living with the disease, to those providing care, to those who have lost someone to the disease,” said Andrew Sagarin, Development Events Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter. “Walk is a reminder that we’re fighting for a different future. We are closer than ever before to ending this disease, but we have more work left. We hope that everyone impacted in our community will join us by starting a Walk team. By helping us raise awareness and funds, our chapter can continue to provide free care and support services for families facing the disease today, as well as invest in research to finally find a cure.”