ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget, Hochul remains committed to the health and well-being of New Yorkers. In efforts to strengthen public health and aging programs, the 2024 Executive Budget will allow the rebuilding of Wadsworth Laboratoires in Albany.

The budget will provide $967 million in addition to funding to complete the combination of Wadsworth’s five unconnected sites throughout Albany into one. The plan to create one, state-of-the-art facility on Albany’s W. Averell Harriman Campus ensures Wadsworth remains at the forefront of international public health research and is well-equipped to respond to new public health threats.