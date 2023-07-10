ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for a vulnerable adult who is missing out of Albany. OKelly Yhap, 29, was last seen around 5 a.m. on July 9.

Yhap is developmentally disabled, deaf, has schizophrenia and a history of depression. Police say she is believed to be endangered and may be in need of medical attention.

She was last spotted in the area of Fourth Avenue and South Pearl Street in Albany. Yhap was last known to be wearing a white vest and black pants with blue stripes.

Anyone with information about OKelly Yhap’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany City Police Department at (518)462-8039.