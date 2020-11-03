Voters head out early in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s truly an election like no other because of the pandemic, yet we’ve still seen a steady stream of voters at the polling locations since they opened up at 6 a.m. The current unprecedented situation didn’t stop the eager citizens of the Capital Region from coming out and doing their civic duty to vote.

“Oh my gosh, no. I would walk in bare feet if I had to,” voter Ellen Roesch said.

Face masks and social distancing make for an unusual Election Day environment, but for voters much like Ellen Roesch, they had no problem showing up to cast their ballot on this historic day.

“This is a big election and we all have an obligation to get out there and vote today,” Roesch said.

Prior to November 3, Albany County had nearly 50,000 early ballots, the most in any county within the Capital Region. With lines wrapped around buildings for a tremendous turnout in the early morning and afternoon, many voters came before or on their way to work to make their voices heard.

“I’ve always gone by, you can’t complain if you aren’t up there voting,” voter Sharae Wright said. “So, if you want to complain about who’s President, then you have to get out there and vote.“

For Wright, who has voted in general elections in the past, she says she’s never seen the turnout quite like this.

“It’s the only way to go out there. Just to go and vote and just make sure that you read up on who you’re voting for and don’t let anyone swear your decision,” Wright said.

You have until 9 p.m. to go to your specific polling location. If you’re unsure where that is, simply look it up online.

More From Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES