VOTE411 offers candidate platforms, polling site info for Albany primaries

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the June 22 primary in Albany, the League of Women Voters of Albany County launched a utility to give voters easy access to information.

The League’s Vote411 website includes custom-tailored information for each voter, including which candidates will appear on their ballots, polling sites, and directions. Voters type in the address registered with the local Board of Elections for the info, which will be available through Primary Day.

Patricia Sibilia, president of Albany’s League of Women Voters, said that the League is very pleased to offer this service. In a written statement on Tuesday, she said:

Becoming an informed voter is no longer a challenge, particularly for local elections where information about candidates is extremely limited. On Vote411, you can find the information you need to make your choices and cast your votes in the primary.”

The website also connects candidates with voters. It features information supplied by candidates’ campaigns, and the League takes care to position itself as nonpartisan. Primary candidates who declined to answer the Vote411 questionnaire feature a “Candidate Has Not Responded” disclaimer.

The organization says that the platform represents an important step to help voters participate in our democracy. As an organization, the League of Women Voters of Albany County is invested in promoting political responsibility through the informed and active participation of citizens in local government.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

