VOTE411 offers candidate platforms, polling site info for Albany primaries

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the June 22 primary in Albany, the League of Women Voters of Albany County launched a utility to give voters easy access to information.

The League’s Vote411 website includes custom-tailored information for each voter, including which candidates will appear on their ballots, polling sites, and directions. Voters type in the address registered with the local Board of Elections for the info, which will be available through Primary Day.

Patricia Sibilia, president of Albany’s League of Women Voters, said that the League is very pleased to offer this service. In a written statement on Tuesday, she said: