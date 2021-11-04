Voorheesville woman arrested on burglary charge

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been arrested on burglary charges. New York State Police said Catherine Rowe, 32, of Voorheesville was arrested on November 2.

Police said they were called to a residence in Voorheesville on October 28 for a report of a burglary. Rowe is accused of entering the residence in violation of an order of protection and taking a box of prescription medication that belonged to the homeowner. Police said Rowe fled the scene before they arrived.

Rowe was taken into custody by Albany County Sheriff’s deputies on November 1 on unrelated charges. She was then turned over to the State Police.

Rowe has been charged with:

  • Burglary in the second degree (felony)
  • Criminal contempt in the second degree (misdemeanor)

 Rowe was arraigned and issued an appearance ticket for New Scotland Town Court on November 4.

