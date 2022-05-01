ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, April 30, Sheriff’s Investigators with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles J. Stella, 34, after several domestic violence allegations were reported. The allegations made against Stella were sexual and physical in nature.

Investigations revealed that the violent incidents occurred from February 2022 through April 2022 and that there has been an ongoing history of domestic violence between Stella and his spouse, according to police. An order of protection was issued against Stella on November 18, 2021, but officials with the sheriff’s department said he continued to violate the court order that was in place.

Stella was charged with:

First-degree rape (Felony)

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act (Felonies)

Second-degree strangulation (Felony)

Three counts of aggravated criminal contempt (Felony)

Third-degree Criminal Mischief (Felony)

Two counts of third-degree assault (Misdemeanors)

Stella was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee. He was previously arrested in 2021 after a three-month-long investigation into drugs and child endangerment. He will be arraigned in the Town of New Scotland Court on the domestic violence charges on May 1 at 11:30 a.m.