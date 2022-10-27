VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Public Library has been granted $229,292 in state aid for library construction funds. The funds will enable the library to construct a new entryway, accessible circulation desk, and children’s play feature. Library officials also plan to renovate the circulation area.

Additionally, the Albany Public Library’s Washington Avenue Branch will receive $235,985 for replacements to the HVAC system, for a total of more than $467,000 in total library construction aid.

The funds are from $34 million in capital funds for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 State Budget. State lawmakers say New York’s public libraries are in urgent need of renovation and upgrading, with a recent survey showing a need for projects totaling more than $1.5 billion. More than half of the over 1,000 public library buildings in communities across New York are over 60 years old, and another third are more than three decades old.

“Many of New York’s local public libraries are unable to accommodate users with disabilities, are energy inefficient, and cannot provide electronic technologies to users because of outdated and inadequate electrical wiring,” said a spokesperson in Assemblymember Patricia Fahy’s office. “Many do not have sufficient space to house the library’s expanding collection, address the need for adequate meeting room, or provide for public access computers.”

In the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Budget, the Legislature provided $34 million for projects that will be announced in Summer 2023.