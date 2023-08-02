ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Happie Collective already had its soft opening at 197 Lark Street and after a few weeks off, it’s officially opening. The vintage clothing and artisan goods shop is having its grand opening on Friday, August 4.

Opening this shop has been a dream of owner Sandy Schneider for a long time. She is also a teacher at Woodland Hill Montessori School in Rensselaer.

The Happie Collective specializes in upcycled and vintage clothing, and artisan goods from vendors such as painters and potters. Most vendors are local, while a few are out of state.

“The big goal is to reduce the footprint of the textile industry,” said Schneider.

Schneider also wanted to be more involved in community services. The shop will be opening up a community studio space in the fall.

“We’ll be offering classes and have events to support non-profit organizations,” said Schneider.

The Happie Collective has already started partnering with organizations such as Stitching Exchange, which supports immigrant women, and Upstitch, a non-profit that collects donated fabric and yarn to sell back to the community at an affordable price.

The grand opening is set for Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event includes a book signing with local author of “The Good Morning Book” Robyn Polansky Morrison, live music from Kintrio, new items throughout the shop, a teen clothing swap, and more.

The Happie Collective is located in the former D.P. Dough space. The shop will be open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., but more flexible hours may be added.