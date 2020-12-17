Village of Green Island declares snow emergency

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mayor of the Village of Green Island has declared a Snow Emergency. All vehicles must be removed from Village streets by 8 a.m. Dec. 18.

The Police Department will announce street by street before removing vehicles. Vehicles not moved will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Off street parking for village residents is available:

Veteran’s Memorial Stadium

Ford Motor Company parking lot

11 Hudson Avenue municipal lot

Cornerstone municipal lot (adjacent to the Green Island Bridge)

Lafayette Park lot

Bottle and Can Company lot

Cars will not be allowed back on the streets until snow removal operations are completed. Call the Green Island Police Department at 518-655-7854 or the Village Office at 518-273-2201 during regular business hours if further information is needed. Note the Parking Violations Bureau at the Village Office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. If your vehicle was towed, call 518-273-2201 and ask for Parking Violations Bureau or check the Village of Green Island website to pay online or for information on how to get your car back.

More Snow Emergency Information:

During a snow emergency, streets are generally plowed in the following order. However, this procedure is subject to change based upon various emergency conditions, which might arise.

Clinton Street

Tibbits Avenue

George Street

Hudson Avenue

Arch Street

Bleecker Street

Center Street

Paine Street

James Street

High Street

West Street

John Street

Mohawk Street

Swan Street

Lafayette Street

Lafayette Park

Lower Paine Street

Hamilton Street

Market Street

Albany Avenue

Lower End Side Streets -Walnut, Harlem, Saratoga, Pine and Whitehall

Lower Hudson Avenue

All vehicles which are not moved for snow plowing operations will be ticketed and towed. The fine is $125, the fee for towing is $125 and there will be a storage fee of $5 per day after the first 24 hours. All fines and fees must be paid at the Village Office-Parking Violations Bureau by putting payment in the mail slot and calling 518-273-2201 during normal office hours. There will be an additional charge if special equipment is required to move a vehicle from the street. More information about paying online (quickest method of payment) and getting your vehicle back can be found at www.villageofgreenisland.com/village/parking.

Residents who work out-of-town, are on vacation or those that are presently quarantined or who otherwise leave their cars on the streets should make arrangements with a friend or neighbor to move their car for snow plowing operations.