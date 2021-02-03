Village of Green Island declares snow emergency

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ellen M. McNulty-Ryan, Mayor of the Village of Green Island, has declared a Snow Emergency. All vehicles must be removed from Village streets by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Updates can be found on the Village of Green Island website.

The Police Department will announce street by street before removing vehicles. All vehicles which are not moved for snow plowing operations will be ticketed and towed. The fine is $125, the fee for towing is $125 and there will be a storage fee of $10 per day after the first 24 hours.

Off street parking for village residents is available at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, Ford Motor Company parking lot, 11 Hudson Ave. municipal lot, Cornerstone municipal lot (adjacent to the Green Island Bridge), Lafayette Park lot and along the fence at the Bottle and Can Company lot.

Cars will not be allowed back on the streets until snow removal operations are completed.

During a snow emergency, streets are generally plowed in the following order. However, this procedure is subject to change based upon various emergency conditions, which might arise.