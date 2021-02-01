Village of Colonie declares snow emergency

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Colonie is declaring a snow emergency effective Feb. 1, at noon.
The emergency will remain in effect until Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. During this time, there will be no parking on Village of Colonie streets.
