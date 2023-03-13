COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Colonie has declared a snow emergency due to the impending winter storm. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this will be the biggest storm of the season yet.

The snow emergency is in effect from 9 p.m. on Monday until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. During this time, there will be no parking on village streets.

The entire NEWS10 area is under a Winter Storm Warning between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.