ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Capital Center will be hosting the inaugural 1UpState Game Developer Expo. The event will be held on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The expo offers an opportunity for people to network with other members of the region’s growing gaming industry. The event will feature panel discussions, demonstrations and exhibits from a range of studios and developers.

Following the expo will be an afterparty with refreshments, a live DJ, and producers will have their games in full demonstration mode for everyone to play. The afterparty will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Albany Capital Center is located at 55 Eagle Street. You can buy 1UpState tickets through the Eventbrite website.