Victory Church offers $10k reward for info after teen shot and killed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany community is reeling in the wake of the shooting death of 18-year-old Chyna Forney.

Albany’s Victory Church is reportedly offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in connection with the police investigation.

The Albany Leadership Charter High School for Girls was closed on Tuesday and will also be closed on Wednesday. Principal Carina Cook created a heartfelt post on Facebook about the response from the school community. It read in part:

Chyna was a senior at Albany Leadership and a bright, shining light to all who knew her. Just yesterday, I chatted with her about graduation, about where she had applied to college, and discussed her plans to enroll in a nursing program. I, and many in our ALCS community, have had the privilege of watching Chyna grow and mature over the past four years. Her transition from a bright-eyed and fun-loving freshman to a young woman with focus and determination as she charted her future was exciting to watch. Chyna was also a talented athlete. She was a leader on our indoor and outdoor track teams and planned to continue her track and field career in college. As it happens often, particularly with our seniors, images and interactions throughout the years roll through my mind. Chyna was so full of life and plans, all of which were tragically and senselessly taken from her in a moment. We will remember Chyna’s radiant, infectious smile and personality. She will continue to shine down on us with her love and her light.

Though classes were canceled, Cook said that a crisis response team is available for the foreseeable future to give emotional support to and help students and staff processing the tragedy. Students are welcome on school grounds to meet with counselors, or they will be able to connect virtually.

NEWS10 reached out to Cook and Pastor Charlie of Victory Church for more information. We will update you with everything we learn.