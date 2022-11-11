The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police. (Photo: NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police. A spokesperson for the department said Hacief Oliver, 26, died after being shot in the torso.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Second Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, Oliver was lying on the sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was also located with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police Detectives at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, on their website, or through the free P3 Tips mobile app.