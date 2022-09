ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has identified the woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night. Tanisha Brathwaite, 31, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Clinton Avenue near North Swan Street. Brathwaite was hit by a car that then fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (518) 462-8039.