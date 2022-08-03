ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two separate shooting incidents on Central Avenue Tuesday morning left six people with gunshot wounds. One of those six victims, shot on the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street, died from his injuries.

Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the homicide victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany. Collier was fatally shot in the torso at about 2:15 a.m., less than an hour after gunfire erupted near the intersection of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

The earlier incident, reported to police around 1:20 a.m., left five people injured. Two were found at the scene, and the others walked into the emergency room, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation, at this time. It is still not known whether the two shooting incidents are connected, and no arrests have been made in connection to either. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518) 462-8039.