ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will be offering all service men and women with valid military identification free rides on Veterans day on all fixed-route services. CDTA will be running a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Veteran’s Day, which is Friday, and will not be running the Northway Xpress (NX) commuter service.

CDTA is running this promotion as a thank you to Capital Region military veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserve for their service. Qualified Military Veterans are eligible for CDTA’s half-fare veteran’s program year-round.