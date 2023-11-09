GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of Veterans Day, a handful of merchants and venues at Crossgates Malls are providing veterans and active-duty military members with special offers on Friday and Saturday.

The year-round military discounts are still available by showing your military ID. The Veterans Day offers are:

110 Grill: Complimentary lunch for Veterans and Active-Duty Military on Friday, November 10th only from a select menu (tax, gratuity, and beverage will be charged separately). The offer is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

APEX Entertainment: 15% off Attractions for Active Military, Veterans, and Families. Free Bowling Shoes, BOGO Pizza, $2 Select Draft Beers (max 6 guests per bowling lane).

Dave & Buster’s: Stop by on Veterans Day weekend & grab a FREE entrée up to $20 + $10 Power Card, all on us! Bring the whole fam & have fun all weekend long, Friday 11/10 through Sunday 11/12. One per person per day.

Dunkin’: One free donut of your choice.

Starbucks: Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee for veterans, active-duty members, and spouses.

Texas de Brazil: From 11/6 through 11/12, receive 25% off for up to 4 guests per table/reservation. Valid with one active military/veteran present *cannot be combined with other offers or the white gift cards

Regal will also donate one dollar from every popcorn sold on Veterans Day. The proceeds will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need with unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.