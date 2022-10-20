LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its annual open house event on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their fire department located at 988 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. The open house is family-friendly and will have events for both adults and children.

The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, a live burn demonstration, a vehicle extrication rescue demonstration, a Q & A with Colonie Communications, EMS, DARE, and Albany Airport Fire Services, as well as fire extinguisher training where attendees can put their skills to the test in a training simulator. There will be raffles, prizes, and refreshments offered as well.