LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Cohoes will host a craft and flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at 1077 New Loudon Road in Latham, next to Guptill’s Arena. Crafters and vendors are still needed to make the event a success.

Spaces are 20 feet long and 20 feet wide and can be rented for $75. For more information, contact the church at (518) 235-7355.

You can visit the church website or email saintnicholasfleamarket@gmail.com to obtain registration forms. Proceeds will and always do go to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Cohoes.