Vaccine administered to Albany International Airport workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vaccination clinic is being held at Albany Internation Airport for employees, including TSA agents and maintenance workers. Roughly 100 people are getting the Pfizer shot there on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the airport says that many employees have already gotten vaccinated elsewhere.

“Airport employees have undertaken extraordinary measures to ensure the continued safety of the traveling public ever since the onset of the Coronavirus,” said Airport CEO Phil Calderone. “The recent increase in passenger travel makes it essential that airport workers are provided the protection they need to continue to serve our travelers.”

Those eligible for the vaccine included employees of:

Albany County Airport Authority

AFCO AvPorts

Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Transportation Security Administration

Million Air

Airlines

FAA Air Traffic Control

Customs and Border Protection

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says these PODs help ensure the safety of both airport staff and those looking forward to traveling. “As we are opening up and restrictions stop April 1 about quarantine, you’re going to see more and more people traveling, and that was the vaccines rolling out, this airport hopefully will start being real busy again,” he said.

Eighteen airport firefighters are trained to administer the vaccine. The second round of shots will be administered to airport employees in April.

The airport is also receiving over $13 million in federal aid. Calderone says they’ll use those dollars to keep all of their workers employed and continue pursuing the airport’s first master plan in 28 years.

“We’re looking at things like increasing hangar space and cargo capabilities. We are hoping to be able to build more to drive economic development here at the airport, so we’re looking to use that stimulus money to do all of that,” Calderone says.