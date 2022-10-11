ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The USS Slater, docked in Albany, will celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday, and honor the ship’s Volunteer of the Year on Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m. The Navy traces its origins to the Continental Navy, which the Continental Congress established on October 13, 1775, by authorizing the procurement, fitting out, manning, and dispatch of two armed vessels to cruise in search of munitions ships supplying the British Army in America.

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, authorized recognition of October 13 as the Navy’s birthday. It is intended as an internal activity for members of active forces and reserves, as well as retirees, dependents, and friends. Since 1972, each Chief of Naval Operations has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of this occasion, “to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence towards pride and professionalism in the Naval Service.”

Tours will begin at the conclusion of the ceremony. Admission is charged for tours of USS Slater, at $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for children, and free for children under 5 and all U.S. Navy Veterans. The ship is located in downtown Albany at the intersection of Broadway and Quay Street.