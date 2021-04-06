USS Slater opens to the public on April 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The USS Slater, the last Destroyer Escort afloat in the United States, will reopen its doors to the public for the 24th time on April 7. The ship will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until November 28.

Guided tours start every 30 minutes. While no reservations are required, visitors can call ahead to reserve a time slot. As always, walk-ins are more than welcome.

Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children, and free for those ages five and under.

For the safety of their staff, volunteers, and visitors, the USS Slater will be adhering to safety guidelines set by Governor Cuomo. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while aboard, tour groups will be kept small, and the ship will be disinfected regularly.

The ship is located in Downtown Albany at the intersection of Broadway and Quay Street.

USS Slater is owned, maintained, and operated by the Destroyer Escort Historical Museum, a private, non-profit, charitable organization that receives no regular government support.

