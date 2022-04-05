ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The USS Slater, the last Destroyer Escort afloat in America, is opening for the season on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. No reservations are required, and guided tours start every 30 minutes.

Admission is charged. Adults are $10, seniors and veterans are $9, children under 18 are $8, and children under five-years-old are admitted for free. Group tours are currently being booked, for ten people or more, for Spring and Summer. Call the Ship’s Store at (518) 431-1943 to schedule your visit.

The USS Slater will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through November 27. The ship is located in Downtown Albany on the Hudson River at the intersection of Broadway and Quay Street. The ship will be closed Sunday, April 17 for Easter Sunday.