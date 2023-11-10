ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023 Best Places to Retire rankings. The publication looked at the country’s 150 most populated metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement.

U.S. News looked at several metrics to determine the rankings including affordability, health care, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and overall happiness. You can visit the U.S. News website to see the full methodology behind the rankings.

“Over the last year, Americans have observed record-high interest rates in the housing market, steadily increasing cost of goods and extreme weather patterns impacting the living conditions of our nation,” said Beverly Harzog, personal finance expert at U.S. News. “As retirees consider where to spend their golden years, they want areas that not only give them the best bang for their buck, but places where they can live a happy, healthy life.”

Overall, metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania dominated the top 5 with Harrisburg coming in first. Reading, Lancaster, Scranton, and Allentown followed.

In New York, Albany was ranked 47 out of 150. Other cities in New York also made the list with New York City at 6, Rochester at 21, Syracuse at 27, and Buffalo at 59.

U.S. News surveyed people across the country who are at or approaching retirement age, and looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FEMA National Risk Index, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sharecare and U.S. News’ Best Hospitals rankings. You can view the full 2024 Best Places to Retire rankings on the U.S. News website.