ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live will be hosting the Upstate Punk Rock Flea Market on Sunday, October 23 on 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. The event will follow up on their last flea market held in May.

The event is free for all to attend, and will offer a variety of different things to check out such as original art, jewelry, sweets, oddities, antiques and more. The event will kick off at 12 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m.